Adventure guide to Canada

It’s the world’s second-biggest country, it is incredibly easy to get to – and get around – and it's chock-full of adventures for all ages. Whether you’re after huge hikes, exciting paddling, some of the world’s best MTB trails and ski terrain, epic climbing, brilliant family camping, or want to see some of the planet’s most iconic animals in the wild, Canada is where it’s at for AG Outdoor readers.